Il Premio: Zagato AGTZ Twin Tail

By: Juviraj Anchil | May 27, 2024

The Zagato AGTZ Twin Tail is modelled after the Alpine A220 from the 1960s.

The vehicle comes with in a long tail version and a chopped Kamm-tail versions.

The Italian car has a seven-spd dual-clutch transmission and is a rear wheel drive.

The vehicle comes with a 7-inch display, with the connectivity paraphernalia attached to it.

The cars's engine can give a top performance of 252bhp- 300bhp.

The Alpine 220 from 1968.

The Zagato AGTZ Twin Tail is estimated to be priced at Rs 5 crore.

