Ignite Every Sense: With Audi RS Q8, You Can Have It All

By: Juviraj Anchil | June 25, 2024
The Audi RS Q8 is luxury inside, as the interior is lathered with an extended leather package and a sunroof.
The car is studded with a 4.0-liter eight-cylinder engine and a dsiplacement of 3,996 CC.
The car can give an impressive output of 591 hp and can produce torque of 799 Nm.
This German royalty on four wheels comes in 8 different shades.
The car has a drag coefficient of 0.3 and can scale 0-96 kmph in 3.7 seconds.
It is an all-German affair, as the car takes on the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 53.
The Audi RS Q8 is estimated to be worth Rs 2 crore.
