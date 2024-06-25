ICONIC Moments From The Vogue World 2024 Show In Paris, Check Major Highlights

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | June 25, 2024
The City of Love glowed with anticipation as one of the most awaited couture shows took centre stage. Vogue World 2024 ruled the streets of Paris, highlighting the fusion of French fashion and sports. Here are all the ICONIC moments from the grand event.
French-Malian singer and songwriter Aya Nakamura kicked off the show with her powerful performance on the runway. Apart from her melodies vocal, she grabbed eyeballs in a rich satin brown gown.
The 'Please Please Please' singer isn't just dominating the music chart but also the runway fashion. American singer Sabrina Carpenter made her runway debut at the ramp in a red and white striped swimsuit look.
Supermodels Kendal Jenner and Gigi Hadid made an entry on a horse, honouring the 50s fashion and rider. The powerful duo donned a matching Hermes jacket for their look.
Singer Bad Bunny didn't miss the chance to perform his three-hit numbers on the runway. The artist wore a grey pinsuited, double-breasted suit from Pressait. Adorning silver layered jewellery, he served both fashion and melody at the show.
The pop singer Katy Perry nailed the runway walk like a pro in a black risky ensemble that featured a geometric cut-out dress.
The fashion icon Kendal Jenner graced the runway in a naked nude attire from the bag of Simone Rocha and Jean-Paul Gaultier's collection. Finishing off her look with white hand gloves, she exuded grace and elegance in her sartorial look.
Fashion model Gigi Hadid made her second trip around the Place Vendome to conclude the Vogue World 2024 in a stirring attire from Balmain. The stunning ensemble boasted of an electric blue bottom and a gold bustier top.
