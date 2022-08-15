I-Day 2022: Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan and others participate in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 15, 2022
Ahead of Independence Day, Bollywood and Television celebs participated in the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', by being a part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.
Photo via Viral Bhayani
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his family hoisted the national flag at their residence Mannat.
Photo via Viral Bhayani
Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and wrote, "Celebrating 75 years of our independence. Wishing all the Indians around the world a very #HappyIndependenceDay! Jai Hind.
Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan celebrated with daughter Inaaya. They captioned their post as, "Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high."
Urvashi Rautela smiles with pride as she sways the Tiranga, wishing everyone "Happy Independence Day"
A view outside Salman Khan's residence at Galaxy Apartments also showed the national flag at its entrance.
Photo via Viral Bhayani
Kartik Aaryan was also spotted in his balcony at Juhu residence with the national flag.
Photo via Viral Bhayani
A view outside Amitabh Bachchan's Mumbai residence
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Anil Kapoor's residence
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Other celebs seen participating in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign were Isha Koppikar Narang
Shehnaaz Gill
Photo via Viral Bhayani
Rubina Dilaik
Photo via Viral Bhayani
Actor Vishal Pandey says, “This 75th Independence Day is special as we all this year have come out victorious, defeating covid not entirely but to a large extent. Let’s come together and celebrate this occasion at it’s best by getting our Tri coloured flag home."
Karanvir Bohra
Photo via Viral Bhayani
Rakhi Sawant
Photo via Viral Bhayani
Thanks For Reading!