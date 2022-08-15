Independence Day 2022: Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai home Antilia lights up

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 15, 2022
As India marks its 76th Independence Day on Monday, the seven and half decades of freedom, the whole country is gripped by patriotic fervour.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The proud Nation is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', by being a part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Indian billionaire and industrialist Mukesh Dhirubhai also participated in the campaign by decorating his Mumbai home Antilia with lights looking like the national flag.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Nita and Mukesh Ambani are all smiles while celebrating Independence Day with their grandson Prithvi Ambani.
'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
With the launch of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign the streets and nooks across the country echo the feeling of oneness and patriotism.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
