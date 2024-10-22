Hyundai At Dalal Street: Carmaker's Top 7 Selling Cars

By: G R Mukesh | October 22, 2024
As Hyundai makes its debut at Dalal Street, we take a look at Hyundai' stop selling cars. On Number 7 comes the Hyundai Verna. 1,198 units of Verna were sold in September.
At number 6 is another sedan from the Korean brand. The Hyundai Aura sold as many as 4,462 units in September 2024.
Entering the top 5, we have a budget friendly hatchback with the Hyundai i20. The car sold 4,428 units in September 2024.
The i20 is followed by another hatchback, with the Grand i10 Nios taking the fourth spot. A total of 5,103 units were sold in September 2024.
Next is a product of the compact SUV world. The Hyundai Exter sold a total of 6,908 units in September 2024.
Coming in at number 2 is the Hyundai Venue. The Venue sold a total of 10,259 units in the month of September.
Taking the top stop is another compact SUV. The Hyundai Creta sold a total of 15,902 units in September 2024.
