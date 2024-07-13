Humanity’s Quest For Speed In Electric Era: MG EXE181 Concept

By: G R Mukesh | July 13, 2024
From its early success on racetracks and setting speed records in the 1920s and 1930s to defining the Roadster in the 1950s and 1960s, MG has a long history of prioritizing speed.
As a tribute to humanity's pursuit of speed in the 20th century, the brand-new electric concept supercar, the EXE181, made its world premiere.
The EXE181, which is designed to push boundaries, has a top speed of 415 km/h and
A drag coefficient (Cd) of 0.181, demonstrating MG's dedication to redefining velocity in the age of electric vehicles.
With its cutting-edge technology and aerodynamic prowess, this electric supercar is primed and made a mark at its global debut at the Beijing Auto Show in april.
With this goal, the EXE181 leaps into the exclusive "Sub-1 second 0-100 km/h Club," tying together MG's rich past and the promise of a future where speed and innovation coexist.
