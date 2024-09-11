Huawei Mate XT: World's First Tri-Foldable Phone Launched; Steals The Show From iPhone 16

By: G R Mukesh | September 11, 2024
Trying to steal the thunder away from the iPhone 16 series launch, Chinese giant Huawei has launched the Huawei Mate XT.
The phone has a triple camera set-up. It has a 50 MP main camera and an 8 MP selfie camera.
The Huawei Mate XT is a tri-foldable phone and a has a display size of 10.2 inches.
The phone is embedded 5600 mAh battery.
This phone runs on the HarmonyOS 4.2 operating system. In addition, the phone is available in two different colours, Red and Black.
Although there are no direct rivals, the XT will take on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and the iPhone 16.
The Huawei Mate XT is estimated to be worth Rs 2.3 lakh.
