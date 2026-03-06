How To Stay Cool In Summer: Indian Superfoods & Fruits To Add To Your Diet

By: Sunanda Singh | March 06, 2026
Our body is made up of 70 per cent liquid, and summer is the peak time when our body becomes dehydrated. The best way to maintain hydration is to use natural sources, like eating water-nourished fruits.
The following slides mention some of the best fruits to include in your day-to-day life, especially in summer.
One of the best fruits you should include in your summer diet is watermelon. This fruit is 92 per cent water content and provides intense hydration.
Cucumbers are rich in fibres. They are extremely hydrating. They help with digestion and keep your body cool.
Papaya is a great source of essential nutrients, including vitamin C, vitamin A, and dietary fibre. These nutrients play a vital role in maintaining overall health, boosting immunity, and supporting various bodily functions.
Mango and avocado are another best option in summer. According to health advisors, eating one avocado and one mango daily improves blood vessel function and aids digestion.
Curd is a great cooling agent and it relaxes your body. It helps prevent stomach issues like bloating and acidity.
Wood apple is excellent in summer. This fruit acts as a nutrient-dense and hydrating superfood that helps cool the body.
Coconut water is packed with essential minerals like potassium and magnesium, which help combat fatigue and exhaustion.
