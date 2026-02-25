How India Celebrates Holi; From Barsana’s Lathmar To Vrindavan's Ras Leela

By: Sunanda Singh | February 25, 2026
Holi is a vibrant Hindu festival celebrating the victory of good over evil and the arrival of spring. The celebration of Holi varies across regions in India. The following slides mention different types of Holi and their significance.
Lathmar Holi is one of the most popular types of Holi, which is played in Barsana. The festival symbolises playful love between Radha and Krishna.
Phoolon Wali Holi is another type of Holi, which is mostly played in Vrindavan, representing devotion and love.
Dol Jatra is celebrated in West Bengal. It marks the worship of Lord Krishna and Radha, symbolising devotion and spring’s arrival.
Rang Panchmi is played in Madhya Pradesh. The festival is celebrated five days after Holi.
Hola Mohalla is observed by Sikhs. The festival represents bravery, martial spirit, and community strength.
Shigmo in Goa is a spring festival which is celebrated with parades and folk dances. It symbolises the victory of good over evil.
