Hindi Patrakarita Diwas 2026: Know Date, Significance & Why It Is Observed?

By: Sunanda Singh | May 30, 2026
Hindi Patrakarita Diwas (Hindi Journalism Day) is observed every year on May 30 in India to commemorate the beginning of journalism in the Hindi language.
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In 2026, Hindi Patrakarita Diwas is being celebrated on Saturday, May 30.
The day marks the publication of 'Udant Martand', the first Hindi newspaper in India, which was launched on May 30, 1826, from Kolkata.
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The newspaper was founded and edited by Pandit Jugal Kishore Shukla, who is regarded as a pioneer of Hindi journalism.
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Udant Martand newspaper faced financial difficulties and ceased publication after a short period. It laid the foundation for the growth of Hindi-language media in India.
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During India's freedom movement, newspapers and magazines in Hindi helped raise public awareness and encouraged nationalist sentiments.
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Hindi journalism has been instrumental in spreading information to millions of Hindi-speaking people across the country.
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