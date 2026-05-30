Hindi Patrakarita Diwas 2026: Know Date, Significance & Why It Is Observed?

By: Sunanda Singh | May 30, 2026

Hindi Patrakarita Diwas (Hindi Journalism Day) is observed every year on May 30 in India to commemorate the beginning of journalism in the Hindi language.

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In 2026, Hindi Patrakarita Diwas is being celebrated on Saturday, May 30.

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The day marks the publication of 'Udant Martand', the first Hindi newspaper in India, which was launched on May 30, 1826, from Kolkata.

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The newspaper was founded and edited by Pandit Jugal Kishore Shukla, who is regarded as a pioneer of Hindi journalism.

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Udant Martand newspaper faced financial difficulties and ceased publication after a short period. It laid the foundation for the growth of Hindi-language media in India.

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During India's freedom movement, newspapers and magazines in Hindi helped raise public awareness and encouraged nationalist sentiments.

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Hindi journalism has been instrumental in spreading information to millions of Hindi-speaking people across the country.

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