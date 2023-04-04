Hilarious memes from Ambani event you shouldn't miss

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 04, 2023
Nita Ambani's NMACC launch was a grand event, which also sparked several hillarious memes on social media. Check Out
Ambani can literally do anything and here Spiderman is!
Bhumi Pednekar's wardrobe became a centre of attention with 'Om Shanti Om Connection'
Every college girl be like
Ambani's farewell gift to Tom Holland
Rickshaw Date gone wrong?
Whoa! Jackie Shroff defeats global warming all alone
Every one after watching this Indian 'Daulat Ki Chaat' at Ambani's event
Gigi Hadid's costume replicates 'Mahabharat'
SRK, Ambani rock, But Salman and Aishwarya steal the show
Thanks For Reading!