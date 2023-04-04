Hilarious memes from Ambani event you shouldn't miss

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 04, 2023

Nita Ambani's NMACC launch was a grand event, which also sparked several hillarious memes on social media. Check Out

Ambani can literally do anything and here Spiderman is!

Bhumi Pednekar's wardrobe became a centre of attention with 'Om Shanti Om Connection'

Every college girl be like

Ambani's farewell gift to Tom Holland

Rickshaw Date gone wrong?

Whoa! Jackie Shroff defeats global warming all alone

Every one after watching this Indian 'Daulat Ki Chaat' at Ambani's event

Gigi Hadid's costume replicates 'Mahabharat'

SRK, Ambani rock, But Salman and Aishwarya steal the show

