High-Tech Features & New Price Tag: 2024 TVS Jupiter 110

By: G R Mukesh | August 22, 2024
The 2024 Jupiter 110 features a sleek design, modern LED headlight bar and integrated LED indicators.
The Jupiter 110 retains a 113.3 cc engine with different variants like Drum, Drum Alloy, Drum SXC, and Disc SXC.
The scooter offers a 2-litre glove compartment, a 33-litre under-seat storage that fits two half-face helmets.
It features include a 'follow-me' headlamp, emergency brake indicator, auto-off turn signal after 20 seconds, and hazard lights.
It comes with all-black 12-inch alloy wheels, telescopic front forks, and advanced braking options.
Starting at Rs 73,770, the new model is priced slightly higher than before.
It includes a Bluetooth-enabled LCD digital instrument cluster with features like call/SMS alerts, 'Find My Scooter,' and turn-by-turn navigation.
Thanks For Reading!