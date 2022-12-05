Harry Kane stars as England down Senegal 3-0 to set up quarters clash with defending champs France, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 05, 2022
England captain Harry Kane scored his first goal of this year's World Cup, helping his team beat Senegal 3-0 Sunday and setting up a match against France in the quarterfinals
AFP
Kane scored for the 52nd time for his country to move within one of Wayne Rooney's England record. He also overtook Gary Lineker as his country's leading scorer in major tournaments with 11 goals
AFP
Jordan Henderson and Bukayo Saka also scored at Al Bayt Stadium while Jude Bellingham played a key role in the opening two goals and Phil Foden had two assists
Twitter/FIFA
England, which reached the semifinals at the last World Cup in Russia, will face defending champion France at Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday
Twitter/FIFA
With the 1966 World Cup champions well on their way to a showdown with France, Saka scored in the 57th minute by converting Foden's cross.
Twitter/FIFA
The match was played to the beat of the Senegal fans' drums, which provided the soundtrack from start to finish
Raheem Sterling was ruled out before the match started because of a "family matter."
Bellingham became the youngest England player to provide an assist at a World Cup
AFP
England and France have met twice before at the World Cup, both in group games which England won 2-0 en route to the 1966 title and 3-1 in 1982
