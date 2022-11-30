England's Harry Kane equals David Beckham's feat despite World Cup goal drought, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 30, 2022
England captain Harry Kane’s wait for a first goal at the FIFA World Cup 2022 continues
The star striker was substituted after 58 minutes in England's 3-0 win against Wales on Tuesday
England manager Gareth Southgate clearly thought the job was done and qualification to the knockout stage secured.
For a man who is famously reluctant to sit out any opportunity to add to his goals record, it was likely a frustrating watch from the sideline at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium
Against a Wales team broken by goals from Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden, Kane was looking to finally get off the mark in Qatar. Instead, Rashford added a third of the match and his third of the tournament
England scored nine goals as it topped Group B, but none came from its most prolific forward
Yet Kane, who was the Golden Boot winner at the World Cup in Russia four years ago and is two short of Wayne Rooney's all-time England record of 53 goals, has still made a notable contribution
Providing the cross for Foden's second half strike, he became England's first player to register three assists at a World Cup since David Beckham in 2002. He can add to that total when England play Senegal in the round of 16 on Sunday
Kane hurt his ankle and foot in the opening match against Iran, but Southgate has started the 29-year-old striker in all three matches.
"It is competition for places, which is what we need and people have to deliver," Southgate said.
