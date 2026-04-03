Happy Birthday Vikrant Massey: Must-Watch Interesting Films & Series Of The Actor On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | April 03, 2026
Vikrant Massey is a talented Indian actor who is known for his versatile performances in films and web series. He gained acclaim for roles in 12th Fail, Mirzapur, The Sabarmati Report, and more.
On the occasion of his 39th birthday, take a look at some of his interesting films and series available on OTT platforms.
12th Fail is a biographical drama film that is based on the 2019 eponymous non-fiction book by Anurag Pathak. In the film, Vikrant plays the role of a poor man who aspires to become an IPS officer. It is available on JioHotstar.
The Sabarmati Report was released in theatres in 2024, in which the actor plays the role of an entertainment journalist who is unexpectedly assigned to cover the aftermath of the Godhra train burning incident. It is available on ZEE5.
Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan is romantic drama film that narrates the story of a blind singer, Jahaan (Vikrant Massey), and a visually impaired theatre performer, Saba (Shanaya Kapoor), who bond and fall in love. It is available to watch on ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video.
Sector 36 is inspired by the true horrific incident of the Nithari Killings. In the film, he plays the role of a psychopathic murderer. It is available on Netflix.
Mirzapur is an action crime thriller series in which Vikrant Massey plays the role of Bablu Pandit, who was later killed by Munna (Divyenndu). It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
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