Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Must-Watch Films And Series Of Actor On OTT Platforms

By: Sunanda Singh | April 24, 2026
Actor Varun Dhawan, who made his film debut in 2011 with Student of the Year, has turned 39 on Friday, April 24, 2026.
On the occasion of his special day, let's take a look at some of his best series and films available on OTT platforms.
Citadel: Honey Bunny is a spy-action series which is a spin-off to the American series Citadel. In the series, Varun Dhawan plays the role of a stuntman in the 1990s who secretly works as an agent. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Badlapur is a crime-thriller film which is based on the novel Death's Dark Abyss by Italian writer Massimo Carlotto. In the film, the actor plays the role of a loving husband who turns into a cold and vengeful person after his wife's death. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Student of the Year is a romantic comedy film in which the actor plays the role of a business tycoon who falls in love with a rich girl named Shanaya Singhania. It is available on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.
ABCD 2 is a dance drama film in which Varun plays the role of a passionate dancer from Nalasopara who aims to fulfil his mother's wish. You can watch it on JioHotstar.
Border 2 is a war film which is set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan war of 1971. Varun Dhawan portrays a brave Indian Army officer, Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya. It is available on Netflix.
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