Sylvester Stallone Birthday: Lesser-Known Facts To Know About Rocky

By: Sunanda Singh | July 05, 2026
Sylvester Stallone is a versatile actor, filmmaker, and screenwriter best known for creating and starring in the iconic Rocky and Rambo franchises.
The Hollywood legend turns 80 on Sunday, July 5, 2026. On his special day, here's a look at some lesser-known facts about the action star.
A complication during childbirth damaged a facial nerve, leaving Stallone with his signature drooping mouth and distinctive speech.
Inspired by Muhammad Ali's legendary fight against Chuck Wepner, Stallone wrote the screenplay for Rocky in about three days.
Although studios offered to buy the Rocky script with another actor in the lead, Stallone refused and insisted on playing Rocky Balboa himself.
Before Rocky became a blockbuster, financial struggles forced Stallone to sell his beloved bullmastiff, Butkus. After the film's success, he bought the dog back.
Stallone received the honor in 1984 in recognition of his contributions to the film industry.
Butkus went on to appear as Rocky Balboa's loyal pet in the original 1976 Academy Award-winning film, becoming a memorable part of the franchise.
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