Happy Birthday Mithun Chakraborty: Lesser-Known Facts About The Veteran Actor

By: Sunanda Singh | June 15, 2026
Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, known for Disco Dancer, has acted in over 350 films across multiple languages.
On the occasion of his 76th birthday, let's take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about him.
The veteran actor was born as Gouranga Chakraborty on June 16, 1950, in Kolkata.
During his youth, Mithun was reportedly involved with the Naxalite movement before leaving it and pursuing a career in films.
He made his acting debut with Mrigayaa (1976) and won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his very first film.
Mithun revolutionised dance in Indian cinema with films like Disco Dancer (1982).
He received National Awards for Mrigayaa (1976), Tahader Katha (1992), and Swami Vivekananda (1998).
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