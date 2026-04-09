Happy Birthday Swara Bhasker: Interesting Facts About The Versatile Star

By: Sunanda Singh | April 09, 2026
Swara Bhasker is a versatile actress known for her bold performances in films like Raanjhanaa and Nil Battey Sannata. She is also recognised for her outspoken views on social and political issues.
On the occasion of her 38th birthday on Thursday, April 9, 2026, take a look at some of the interesting facts about the actress.
Swara studied English Literature at Delhi University and later pursued Sociology at JNU.
She began her career in theatre and was associated with renowned director Makarand Deshpande before entering films.
Swara received critical acclaim and awards for her role in Nil Battey Sannata.
She is known for voicing strong opinions on social and political issues, often sparking debates online. The actress was also seen with Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Her father is a retired Indian Navy officer, while her mother is a professor, which influenced her intellectual upbringing.
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