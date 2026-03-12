Happy Birthday Shreya Ghoshal: Amazing Facts To Know About 'Queen Of Melody'

By: Sunanda Singh | March 12, 2026
Shreya Ghoshal, born on March 12, 1984, belongs to a traditional Bengali family. She is a celebrated playback singer with a gifted voice and diverse musical aura.
Shreya Ghoshal rose to fame after winning the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma in 2000, which changed her life and opened doors to Bollywood.
She made her playback debut in Devdas, singing several songs composed by Ismail Darbar. Her songs earned her a National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer at a very young age.
She was the first Indian singer to have a wax statue installed at Madame Tussauds Museum in Delhi.
Shreya Ghosal was studying science, but she dropped out to pursue her passion for singing after moving to Mumbai.
Shreya regularly performs sold-out concerts across the world and is widely regarded as one of the finest voices of her generation.
The US state of Ohio declared June 26 as “Shreya Ghoshal Day” in recognition of her musical achievements.
