Happy Birthday Sunil Grover: Interesting Facts To Know About The Comedian-Actor

By: Sachin T | August 03, 2026
Actor-comedian Sunil Grover has left a lasting impression on both films and television shows. He has turned 49 on Monday, 2026. On the occasion of his special day, take a look at some of the interesting facts about him.
Sunil Grover was born on August 3, 1977, in Sirsa, Haryana, and spent his early years there before entering the entertainment industry.
He completed a Master's degree in Theatre from Panjab University, Chandigarh, where he honed his acting and performance skills.
Before becoming a television star, Sunil worked as an RJ, and lent his voice to various radio programmes.
He gained early recognition through the silent comedy television series Gutur Gu, years before becoming a household name.
One of his popular early creations was the quirky character Sud, which became a hit with radio listeners.
Sunil's portrayal of Gutthi on "Comedy Nights with Kapil" became an iconic character in Indian television.
Sunil successfully underwent heart bypass surgery in 2022 and returned to work after recovering, earning praise for his resilience.
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