Happy Birthday Mrunal Thakur: Know These Interesting Facts About The Actress

By: Sunanda Singh | August 01, 2026
Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur is celebrating her 34th birthday on Saturday, August 1, 2026.
On the occasion of her special day, take a look at some of the interesting facts about her.
Before entering films, Mrunal Thakur became a household name through TV shows like Mujhse Kuchh Kehti... Yeh Khamoshiyaan and Kumkum Bhagya.
During her early years in the entertainment industry, she faced several challenges and once considered leaving acting before finding success in films.
She made her film debut with the Marathi movie Vitti Dandu in 2014 before transitioning to Hindi cinema.
Mrunal starred in the international film Love Sonia (2018), which premiered at several film festivals and earned praise for her performance.
Mrunal gained immense popularity in Telugu cinema with films like Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna, earning the nickname "Sita Mahalakshmi" from fans.
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