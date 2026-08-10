Happy Birthday Suniel Shetty: Interesting Facts To Know About 'Dhadkan' Actor

By: Sachin T | August 10, 2026
Veteran actor Suniel Shetty, who is known for his action and comedy roles in Bollywood, is celebrating his 65th birthday on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.
Suniel Shetty made his Bollywood debut with the 1992 action film Balwaan, which became a hit and established him as a rising action hero in the '90s.
He is fondly called Anna by fans and friends. The nickname reflects his protective, big-brother persona both on and off screen.
His original name is Sunil Shetty; the spelling Suniel Shetty became associated with his professional career.
He is also known for his philanthropic activities and has supported various social causes.
He has been associated with the fitness industry and has owned/operated businesses in the fitness and hospitality sectors.
His production house, Popcorn Motion Pictures, produced the film Kaalpurush (2005), which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Bengali.
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