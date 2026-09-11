Happy Birthday Shriya Saran: Interesting Facts To Know About Drishyam Actress

By: Sachin T | September 11, 2026
Actress Shriya Saran, who works in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films, is known for her performances in Drishyam, Awarapan, and RRR. On the occasion of her 44th birthday on Friday, September 11, 2026, take a look at some interesting facts about the actress.
Shriya made her acting debut in the 2001 Telugu film Ishtam before going on to establish herself across Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi cinema.
She is trained in Kathak and has often spoken about how dance became an important part of her life. Her dance background also helped her on screen.
Before entering films, Shriya appeared in a music video for Renoo Nathan's Thirakti Kyun Hawa, which brought her to the attention of people in the film industry.
Shriya appeared opposite Jesse Metcalfe in the 2008 romantic comedy The Other End of the Line, marking one of her prominent Hollywood appearances.
Shriya starred in the 2008 Hindi action film Mission Istanbul, alongside Zayed Khan and Vivek Oberoi.
Shriya married Russian entrepreneur and sportsman Andrei Koscheev in a private ceremony in Udaipur.
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