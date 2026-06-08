Happy Birthday Shilpa Shetty: Interesting Facts About The Actress

By: Sunanda Singh | June 08, 2026
Actress Shilpa Shetty, known for her fitness enthusiasm, gained fame through Bollywood films, reality shows, and yoga advocacy, inspiring millions with her wellness-focused lifestyle.
The actress turned 51 on Monday, June 8, 2026. On the occasion of her special day, take a look at some interesting facts about her.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Before entering films, she worked as a model and appeared in several commercials.
Viral Bhayani
Watch: Shilpa Shetty quips Shehnaaz Gill's hilarious 'Tuadda Kutta Tommy' dialogue as she spots a dog on sets of reality show.
She is known for her interest in spirituality and often visits temples and religious sites.
Shilpa is fluent in multiple languages, including Hindi, English, Tulu, and Kannada.
Instagram | Shilpa Shetty
Apart from acting, she has invested in several business ventures, including wellness and lifestyle brands.
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