Happy Birthday Sanya Malhotra : Must-Watch These Films Of Actress On OTT Platforms

By: Sunanda Singh | February 25, 2026
Sanya Malhotra is an Indian actress known for her versatile performances in Bollywood films like Dangal and Badhaai Ho. The actress has turned 34 on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. On the occasion of her special day, take a look at some of her best films and where to watch them on OTT:
Mrs is a remake of the 2021 Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen. In the film, Sanya plays the role of an aspiring dancer, Richa Sharma. It is available on ZEE5
Dangal is a biographical sports film which was released in 2016. In the film, the actress plays the role of Babita, a freestyle wrestler. It is available on Netflix
Badhaai Ho is a comedy film that was released in 2018. In the film, the actress plays the role of Nakul Kaushik's (Ayushmann Khurrana) girlfriend, Renee Sharma. It is available on JioHotstar
Meenakshi Sundareshwar is a romantic comedy film in which she plays the role of an independent, and modern young woman from Madurai. It is available on Netflix
Kathal - A Jackfruit Mystery is a satirical comedy-drama in which the actress portrays the role of DSP Mahima Basor. It is available on Netflix
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is the another film that you can add in your bucket list. In the film the actress plays the role of Ananya. It is available on Netflix
