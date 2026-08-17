Happy Birthday S Shankar: Interesting Facts To Know About The Film Director

By: Sachin T | August 17, 2026
Shankar is regarded as one of the most expensive filmmakers in India, famous for directing lavish, visually grand, and technically advanced movie.
He has turned 63 on Monday, August 17, 2026. On the occasion of his special day, take a look at some of the interesting facts of him.
Shankar is famous for his visually stunning and creatively choreographed song sequences, often shot in exotic foreign locations with unique sets.
Before becoming a big name in direction, Shankar worked as a screenwriter and assistant director under veteran filmmaker S. A. Chandrasekhar (Vijay’s father).
Shankar was among the first Indian directors to use extensive CGI and animatronics with Enthiran (2010), setting new benchmarks for Indian VFX.
His debut film Gentleman faced rejections from multiple producers because of its unique vigilante theme, but later it became a trendsetter in Tamil cinema.
The director earned a diploma in mechanical engineering from Central Polytechnic College.
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