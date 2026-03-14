Happy Birthday Rohit Shetty: Interesting Facts To Know About The ‘Cop Universe’ Director

By: Sunanda Singh | March 14, 2026
Rohit Shetty was born on March 14, 1974, to action choreographer M. B. Shetty and junior artist Ratna Shetty.
The filmmaker has turned 53 on Saturday, March 14, 2026. On his special day, take a look at some of the interesting facts about him.
Rohit Shetty's father worked in many Hindi films as a stuntman and villain.
Rohit Shetty began his Bollywood journey as an assistant director at the age of 17 on the film Phool Aur Kaante starring Ajay Devgn.
The director is said to have destroyed more than 500 cars on screen and personally tests dangerous stunts ahead of filming, even though he has never performed in his own films.
Apart from directing films, Rohit Shetty has hosted the stunt-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi for several seasons, making him a popular face on television as well.
His films are known for dramatic car flips and action sequences, which have become his trademark style in Bollywood action cinema.
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