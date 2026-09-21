Happy Birthday Ridhi Dogra: Interesting Facts To Know About The Actress

By: Sachin T | September 21, 2026
Actress Ridhi Dogra is celebrating her 42nd birthday on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. On her special day, take a look at some interesting facts about the actress.
The actress moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in television and media. She initially worked as a co-producer before making her acting debut.
Ridhi Dogra made her acting debut with the 2007 television show Jhoome Jiiya Re.
shivangi kulakarni
Alongside screen acting, Dogra has also been associated with theatre, gaining experience beyond television and films.
Ridhi Dogra started her career in the entertainment industry as a video jockey (VJ).
Riddhi Dogra did her schooling from Apeejay School in New Delhi and then graduated in Psychology (Honours) from Kamala Nehru College, DU.
Before venturing into acting, Ridhi was involved in the performing arts and trained as a professional dancer at the Shiamak Davar Dance Academy.
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