Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: Interesting Facts To Know About The Actor

By: Sunanda Singh | July 06, 2026
Ranveer Singh is one of Bollywood's most versatile actors, known for his energetic performances, fearless fashion choices, and acclaimed roles in films like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Gully Boy, and more.
On the occasion of his 41st birthday, take a look at some of the interesting facts about him.
Ranveer Singh's full name is Ranveer Singh Bhavnani. He dropped "Bhavnani" before entering the film industry.
He worked as a copywriter at an advertising agency before becoming an actor.
Ranveer studied telecommunications and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Indiana University Bloomington.
The actor is known for immersing himself deeply into his characters and often spends months preparing for challenging roles.
Ranveer is a huge fan of hip-hop music and contributed creatively to the rap culture showcased in Gully Boy.
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