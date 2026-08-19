Happy Birthday Randeep Hooda: Lesser-Known Facts About The Versatile Actor

By: Sachin T | August 19, 2026
Randeep is a professional equestrian (horse rider) and has won several medals in show-jumping and dressage at national-level events.
He has turned 50 on Thursday, August 20, 2026. On his special day, take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about the actor.
Randeep Hooda moved to Australia in the 1990s and studied for a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management and a Master’s degree in Human Resources Management.
Before entering the film industry, Hooda reportedly worked several jobs in Australia, including in restaurants and as a taxi driver.
Mira Nair’s 2001 film Monsoon Wedding marked his acting debut. His performance as Rahul, an NRI, brought him recognition early in his career.
For the 2016 biographical drama, Hooda reportedly lost a significant amount of weight in a short period to portray Sarabjit Singh during his imprisonment.
Apart from Hindi cinema, Hooda has also worked in international productions, including Extraction (2020), starring Chris Hemsworth.
All images for Instagram
Hooda has trained in various forms of martial arts and has maintained a strong interest in fitness and physical training.
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