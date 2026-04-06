Happy Birthday Ram Gopal Varma: Interesting Facts About The 'Maverick Director'

By: Sunanda Singh | April 06, 2026
Ram Gopal Varma, often referred to by his initials RGV, is an Indian film director, screenwriter, and producer known for his work in Telugu and Hindi films.
On the occasion of his 64th birthday on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, take a look at some of the interesting facts about him, which are mentioned in the following slides.
Before entering films, RGV studied civil engineering and had no formal training in filmmaking.
He ran a video cassette rental store in Hyderabad, where he closely studied films and storytelling techniques that shaped his cinematic style.
Gopal's first film, Shiva (1989), revolutionised Telugu cinema with its realistic portrayal of campus politics and innovative camera work.
Many of his films, like Satya and Company, are inspired by real-life underworld stories, giving them a raw and authentic feel.
RGV is known for constantly experimenting with unconventional themes, camera angles, and storytelling, even if it means taking risks.
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