Happy Birthday Ram Charan: Watch These Interesting Films Of 'Mega Power Star' On OTT Platforms

By: Sunanda Singh | March 27, 2026
Ram Charan is a popular Indian actor, producer, and entrepreneur, primarily known for his work in Telugu cinema. Son of Chiranjeevi, he gained fame with Magadheera and RRR
On the occasion of his 41st birthday on Friday, March 27, 2026, watch these interesting films of actor on OTT:
RRR is a historical action film that is written by SS Rajamouli. In the film, the actor plays the role of a revolutionary leader from Andhra Pradesh who waged an armed campaign against the British Raj. It is available on Netflix and ZEE5
Magadheera is a romantic fantasy film in which he plays the role of a street bike racer. It is available on Amazon Prime Video, MX Player, and JioHotstar
Rangasthalam is one of Ram’s highest-grossing films to date. He played the role of a young cheerful man who takes on a political adversary to protect his brother. It is available on Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar
Yevadu is another film by the actor in which he plays a dual role as Charan and Satya. It is available on MX Player, Amazon Prime Video, Aha, and JioHotstar
Dhruva is an action-thriller film in which Ram Charan plays the role of ASP K Dhruva. It is available on JioHotstar
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