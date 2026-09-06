Happy Birthday Rakesh Roshan: Interesting Facts To Know About The Director

By: Sachin T | September 06, 2026
Rakesh Roshan is a veteran actor, filmmaker, and producer who shaped Bollywood with memorable films, ambitious storytelling, and the iconic Krrish franchise, spanning decades of Hindi cinema.
On the occasion of his 77th birthday, take a look at some of the interesting facts about him.
Before becoming a successful filmmaker, Rakesh Roshan worked as an actor. He appeared in several Hindi films during the 1970s and 1980s.
Rakesh Roshan is the son of renowned music director Roshan Lal Nagrath. His brother, Rajesh Roshan, is also a celebrated Bollywood music composer.
Rakesh Roshan made his directorial debut with Khudgarz in 1987. The film, starring Jeetendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Govinda and Neelam.
The filmmaker became popularly associated with titles beginning with the letter “K”, including Karan Arjun, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Koi... Mil Gaya and Krrish.
Photo by Varinder Chawla
In 2000, Rakesh Roshan was shot outside his office in Mumbai. He survived the attack and continued his filmmaking career.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
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