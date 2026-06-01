Happy Birthday R. Madhavan: Interesting Facts To Know About Maddy

By: Sunanda Singh | June 01, 2026
Versatile actor R Madhavan, who is also known as Maddy, has turned 56 on Monday, July 1, 2026.
On the occasion of his special day, take a look at some of the interesting facts about the actor.
Photos by Viral Bhayani
Before entering films, Madhavan aspired to join the Indian Army. He even trained with the Royal Army, Navy, and Air Force clubs in the UK, but missed selection due to age restrictions.
Before becoming an actor, Madhavan taught communication and public speaking skills to corporate professionals and students.
He gained recognition through popular TV shows such as Banegi Apni Baat, Ghar Jamai, and Sea Hawks before entering films.
Director Mani Ratnam reportedly considered him for a role years before Alaipayuthey, but felt he looked too young at the time.
ANI
Madhavan has consistently been praised for his charm and personality, earning a place on several "most desirable" lists even decades into his career.
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