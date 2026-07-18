Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: Interesting Facts To Know About 'Desi Girl'

By: Sachin T | July 18, 2026
Global actress and former Miss World, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, has turned 45 on Saturday, July 18, 2026. On the occasion of her special day, take a look at some of the interesting facts about PC.
She never initially planned to become an actress. Her mother entered her into the Miss India pageant without telling her.
Her first screen appearance was in the Tamil film Thamizhan (2002) alongside Vijay before entering Bollywood.
She became the first South Asian woman to headline an American network TV drama, playing Alex Parrish in Quantico.
She owns a production company, Purple Pebble Pictures, which supports regional Indian cinema and new talent.
She is also an author. Her memoir, Unfinished, became a bestseller after its release in 2021.
Desi girl has received the Padma Shri in 2016, one of India's highest civilian honours, for her contribution to the arts.
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