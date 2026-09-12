Happy Birthday Prachi Desai: Interesting Facts To Know About The Actress

By: Sachin T | September 12, 2026
Bollywood actress Prachi Desai, who primarily works in Hindi films, is known for her performances in Bol Bachchan, Rock On!!, and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai. She will turn 38 on Saturday, September 12, 2026, on the occasion of her birthday. Take a look at some of the interesting facts about the actress.
Prachi made her acting debut as a teenager with Kasamh Se in 2006. She played Bani Dixit and quickly became one of the most recognisable young faces on Indian television.
Prachi entered showbiz at a very young age. Her popularity on Kasamh Se eventually helped her transition from television to Bollywood.
For her performance in Kasamh Se, Prachi received the Indian Television Academy Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series, among other honours.
Prachi entered films with Rock On!! (2008), where she played Sakshi, the wife of Farhan Akhtar's character Aditya. The film became a turning point in her career.
Prachi appeared in Teri Meri Kahaani and later featured in films alongside several prominent Bollywood actors, gradually moving beyond her television image.
In the 2010 crime drama, she played Mumtaaz, opposite Emraan Hashmi. The film became one of her notable Bollywood appearances.
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