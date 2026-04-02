Happy Birthday Prabhu Deva: Interesting Facts To Know About The Dance Icon

By: Sunanda Singh | April 02, 2026
India's renowned dancer, choreographer, actor, and director, Prabhu Deva, is widely called the ‘Indian Michael Jackson’ for his iconic moves, versatility, and major influence across Bollywood and South Indian cinema.
He has turned 53 on April 3, 2026. On the occasion of the special day, take a look at some of the interesting facts about Prabhu Deva.
Prabhu Deva is the son of renowned choreographer Mugur Sundar, which shaped his early dance training.
Prabhu Deva was in a relationship with Nayanthara, due to which he got divorced from his first wife in 2011.
He is trained in classical Indian dance forms like Bharatanatyam before mastering street styles.
Apart from acting, he successfully directed blockbuster films like Wanted and Rowdy Rathore.
His song “Muqabla” became a nationwide dance craze in the 1990s.
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