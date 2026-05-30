Happy Birthday Paresh Rawal: Interesting Facts To Know About The Hera Pheri Actor

By: Sunanda Singh | May 30, 2026
Paresh Rawal is a versatile actor and producer who has mainly worked in Hindi cinema. The actor was honoured with two National Film Awards for Sir and Woh Chokri. On the occasion of his 71st birthday, take a look at some of the interesting facts about him.
Before becoming an actor, Paresh Rawal worked at Bank of Baroda and later quit to pursue acting full-time.
The veteran actor started his career with theatre and was a regular performer at Mumbai’s Bhaidas Auditorium during his college days.
Paresh Rawal married former Miss India Swaroop Sampat after a 12-year relationship.
He adapted his Gujarati play Kishan vs Kanhaiya into the hit Bollywood film OMG – Oh My God!, which he also produced.
Though famous today for comedy, Rawal initially played villainous roles in over 100 films during the 1980s and 1990s.
He made his Bollywood debut with a small role in the 1984 film Holi, directed by Ketan Mehta.
He once turned down a television role in Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, which later became a cult comedy show.
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