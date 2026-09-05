Happy Birthday Pankaj Tripathi: Interesting Facts To Know About The Actor

By: Sachin T | September 05, 2026
Pankaj Tripathi was born on September 28, 1976, in Belsand village in Gopalganj district, Bihar.
The versatile actor has turned 50 on Saturday, September 5, 2026. On the occasion of his special day, take a look at some of the interesting facts about him.
After moving to Delhi, Tripathi studied at the National School of Drama (NSD). During his early years in the city, he also worked as a cook at a hotel to support himself.
Pankaj Tripathi's interest in acting developed gradually. He was inspired by theatre and performances in his village before deciding to pursue acting professionally.
His formal theatre training at NSD helped shape the naturalistic acting style for which he later became known.
Despite his success, Tripathi has frequently spoken about his village, upbringing and Bihar background, which continue to influence his personality and approach to acting.
He engaged in student politics in Bihar and was held in police custody for a week in 1993 due to protests against the state government.
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