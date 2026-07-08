Happy Birthday Of Neetu Kapoor: Interesting Facts To Know About The Actress

By: Sunanda Singh | July 08, 2026
Neetu Kapoor is a veteran Indian actress known for her memorable performances in Hindi cinema. The actress is celebrating her 68th birthday on Wednesday, July 8, 2026.
On this occasion, take a look at some interesting facts about her.
Neetu Kapoor began her career under the name Baby Sonia in the late 1960s.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Before taking a break after marriage, she appeared in over 70 films across multiple genres.
She stepped away from acting to focus on family life following her marriage to Rishi Kapoor.
Neetu returned to the big screen with Love Aaj Kal (2009), followed by films like Do Dooni Chaar and JugJugg Jeeyo.
The actress often posts pictures from her vacations and family trips around the world.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
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