Happy Birthday Nimrat Kaur: Interesting Facts About ‘The Lunchbox’ Star

By: Sunanda Singh | March 13, 2026
Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur has turned 44 years old on Friday, March 13, 2026. The actress is known for her roles in The Lunchbox, Airlift and the American series Homeland.
On the occasion of her special day, take a look at some of the interesting facts about her.
Nimrat Kaur was born in Rajasthan and she was raised in an army family.
Her father was martyred in 1994 while fighting against terrorists in Kashmir.
The actress worked as a print model before becoming a theatre actress.
She gained international recognition with the critically acclaimed film The Lunchbox (2013), where her performance opposite Irrfan Khan was widely praised.
She appeared in several popular TV ads for major brands before getting her big film break.
