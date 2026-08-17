Happy Birthday Nidhhi Agerwal: Interesting Facts To Know About The Actress

By: Sachin T | August 17, 2026
Bollywood actress Nidhhi Agerwal has turned 33 on Monday, August 17, 2026.
On her special day, take a look at some of the interesting facts about her.
Nidhhi Agerwal maintains her body glow by applying the mixture of yogurt, lemon and honey.
Nidhhi has a background in dance and has trained in ballet, along with other dance forms. Apart from Western dance, she has also received training in Bharatanatyam.
Before entering films, Nidhhi participated in the Yamaha Fascino Miss Diva 2014 pageant and was among the finalists.
Nidhhi is known for maintaining an active lifestyle, with dance, workouts and fitness training forming part of her routine.
Nidhhi starred in 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu', a period action film featuring Pawan Kalyan, expanding her filmography into a large-scale historical-action project.
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