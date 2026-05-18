Happy Birthday Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Watch These Films & Series Of The Versatile Actor On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | May 18, 2026
Nawazuddin Siddiqui is an acclaimed Indian actor known for powerful performances in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Manto, Sacred Games and more.
He is celebrated for his versatile acting and realistic portrayals. On the occasion of his 52nd birthday on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, take a look at some of his best films and series on OTT:
Sacred Games is a neo-noir crime thriller series in which Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the role of Ganesh Gaitonde, a notorious crime lord who has been missing for 16 years. It is available on Netflix.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan is an action comedy film in which the actor plays the role of a Pakistani news reporter. It is available on Netflix.
Gangs of Wasseypur is a crime comedy film in which he portrays the role of a gangster. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Manto is a biographical film in which Siddiqui plays the role of Saadat Hasan Manto. It is available on Apple TV+.
Raat Akeli Hai – The Bansal Murders revolves around the mysterious death of the influential Bansal family patriarch, who is found dead under suspicious circumstances. It is streaming on Netflix.
Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is an action thriller film in which Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays Babu Bihari, a ruthless and fearless small-town contract killer. It is available on ZEE5.
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