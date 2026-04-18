From Asur To Dhamaal; Watch These Films & Series Of Arshad Warsi On His Birthday

By: Sunanda Singh | April 18, 2026
Arshad Warsi is a versatile Bollywood actor known for his comic timing and intense roles, gaining popularity through films like the Munna Bhai series and the web series Asur.
On the occasion of his 58th birthday on Sunday, April 19, 2026, take a look at some of his interesting films and series to watch on OTT.
Dhamaal is one of the best films of Arshad Warsi, in which he plays the role of Aditya Shrivastav, one of the four "good-for-nothing" friends looking for easy money. It is available on ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube.
In Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., he plays Circuit, the loyal, humorous, and sharp-tongued right-hand man to Sanjay Dutt's character, Munna. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
How can you forget to watch Golmaal? In the film, he plays the character Madhav Singh Ghai, a witty and smart man. It is available on JioHotstar.
Asur is one of the best dark thrillers in which the actor beautifully portrays the role of Dhananjay Rajpoot (DJ), a brilliant but intense forensic expert. It is available on JioHotstar.
In the 2015 movie Welcome to Karachi, Arshad Warsi plays the role of Shammi Thakur, a reckless, fun-loving former Navy officer who lost his job due to his own stupidity. You can catch it on ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube.
Hum Tum Aur Ghost is another film by the actor in which he plays the role of a fashion photographer named Armaan Suri, who can see and feel ghosts. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
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