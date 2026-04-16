Happy Birthday Lara Dutta: Must-Watch Movies & Series Of Actress On OTT Platform

By: Sunanda Singh | April 16, 2026
Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Lara Dutta, who is known for films such as Housefull, Bhagam Bhag, and others, turned 48 on Thursday, April 16, 2026.
On the occasion of her special day, let's take a look at some of her good movies and series to watch on OTT.
Don 2: The King Is Back is an action-thriller film which is written and directed by Farhan Akhtar. In the film, Lara plays Ayesha, a stylish and clever ally who helps Don to execute a high-stakes bank robbery. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Housefull is a comedy film which is directed by Sajid Khan. In the film, the actress plays the role of a Gujarati girl who lives in London and works at a casino. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Bhagam Bhag is a comedy thriller film which is directed by Priyadarshan. She plays the role of a mentally disturbed and suicidal girl. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
No Entry is a comedy film which was released in theatres on August 26, 2005. Lara plays the role of a highly energetic and dramatic Punjabi wife. It is available on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.
Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley is a mystery series in which she plays a secretive woman who is renting a house in Solang Valley. It is available on SonyLiv.
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