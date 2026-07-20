Happy Birthday Naseeruddin Shah: Interesting Facts To Know About The Veteran Actor

By: Sachin T | July 20, 2026
One of India's most acclaimed actors, Naseeruddin Shah is known for his work in parallel and mainstream cinema. A Padma Bhushan awardee, he has delivered memorable performances across films, television and theatre.
On the occasion of his 76th birthday, take a look at some of the interesting facts about the actor.
He was born on July 20, 1950, in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh. His father served in the Indian Army.
After studying at Aligarh Muslim University, he trained at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune.
The legendary actor co-founded the theatre group Motley Productions in 1979 with actor Benjamin Gilani and Tom Alter.
Shah has appeared in several international productions, including The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003).
Naseeruddin Shah was seen as Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi in Kamal Haasan's 2000 film, Hey Ram.
Thanks For Reading!