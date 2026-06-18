Happy Birthday Mukesh Khanna: Interesting Facts To Know About 'Shaktimaan' Actor

By: Sunanda Singh | June 18, 2026
Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, who is best known for portraying Shaktimaan and Bhishma Pitamah, has turned 68 on Friday, 2026.
On his special day, take a look at some of the interesting facts about the actor.
Mukesh Khanna is best known for portraying India's first major superhero on television, Shaktimaan.
He produced Shaktimaan himself, taking on significant financial responsibility to bring the character to television.
Mukesh Khanna served as the chairman of the Children's Film Society India (CFSI) from 2015 to 2018.
Many viewers began addressing him as "Bhishma Pitamah" in real life after the immense popularity of Mahabharat.
The actor has been actively involved in promoting educational and moral programming for children.
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