Happy Birthday Manoj Bajpayee: Must-Watch Films & Series Of The Versatile Actor On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | April 23, 2026
Manoj Bajpayee is a versatile actor who is known for intense performances in films like Sonchiriya, Gangs of Wasseypur, and more. The actor, who is acclaimed for realism, depth, and powerful character portrayals, has turned 58 on Thursday, April 23, 2026.
If you want to watch Manoj Bajpayee’s best films and series, then start with The Family Man series. In the spy thriller series, the actor plays the role of a RAW agent in the NIA named Srikant Reddy Tiwari. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Gangs of Wasseypur is an epic crime film in which Manoj Bajpayee plays the role of a ruthless, revenge-driven coal mafia named Sardar Khan. It is available on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.
Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is a legal drama film in which the actor plays the role of an advocate who fights to give justice to a minor. It is available on ZEE5.
LOC: Kargil is an epic historical film which is based on the Kargil War fought between India and Pakistan. In the film, he plays the role of a Grenadier. It is available on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.
Sonchiriya is another film by the actor in which he portrays a respected and feared leader of a gang of rebels in the Chambal ravines. It is available on ZEE5.
Jugnuma: The Fable is a surreal drama set against the backdrop of 1989. In the film, he plays the role of a rich owner of a Himalayan orchard who dons handmade wings to soar through the sky. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
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